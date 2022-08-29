Kody Jones’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Kody Jones comes to Michigan from Memphis, Tennessee where he played high school football at Germantown High School. However, Jones didn’t spend all his time there, as he transferred from Fairley High to follow his coach to Germantown.

Due to Covid, Jones lost one season of high school football, but he had a successful senior campaign with the Red Devils. Germantown finished 8-3 during his senior season. Jones is noted as a DB on the Michigan roster, but he dabbled on the offense in high school as he was a two-way player then.

Jones earned a four-star ranking from 247Sports during his recruitment, being ranked the 327th best player in his class, 13th ranked athlete in his class and 11th ranked player from the state of Tennessee. Schools from all over the country were recruiting him, as he had offers from schools across all five power conferences. Some of Jones’ biggest offers besides Michigan were Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Florida and Penn State.

It’ll be hard for Jones to get on the playing field a lot during his freshman year considering Michigan has some experienced guys back there already. He also has competition from a fellow true freshman in former five-star Will Johnson.

Jones’ freshman season will be learning from the guys ahead of him on the depth chart and working to get better each week in practice. There will be a lot for him to learn this year so he can be ready when his name is called in the future.