Survey: Are you in favor of Jim Harbaugh starting two QBs the first two weeks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Over the weekend, Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement indicating that Cade McNamara would start at quarterback in Week 1 against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy would get the nod in Week 2 against Hawaii.

The quarterback battle is seemingly waging on during the season, and Harbaugh indicated during his Monday press conference that the battle could continue throughout the season. There is no telling when it will be over, as both quarterbacks are playing lights out through fall camp heading into the season opener.

Do you think this is a good move by Harbaugh to start one player the first week while starting another guy the next week? And who do you think will win the starting quarterback job when it’s all said and done?

Take our poll below and have your voice be heard.