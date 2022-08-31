Myles Pollard’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

The Michigan Wolverines have had a really strong cornerback room since Jim Harbaugh has been head coach. Guys like Lavert Hill, Ambry Thomas, David Long, Vincent Gray and others have led the way for the room, and it continues to get better. DJ Turner could wind up being the best of that bunch, and five-star Will Johnson has the potential to be special.

Overall, Michigan has done a solid job developing NFL talent for the majority of Harbaugh’s tenure. Myles Pollard, a true freshman corner who was an early enrollee in Ann Arbor, would like to be the next name on the list.

He was a three-star recruit out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. His high school teammate Junior Colson has been a standout for the Wolverines since coming to Ann Arbor, and Harbaugh and company would love for him to be just as successful.

At 6-foot-1, Pollard is a bigger corner who has the length and athleticism to start at the collegiate level. 247Sports’ evaluation says he is highly competitive and “raised his level of play against good competition.” That can only mean good things as he transitions to the college game.

The good news for Pollard is there is success on this Michigan squad of turning three-stars into starters in the corner room. In fact, Turner, Gemon Green and Mike Sainristil, all three starters this season, were once three-star recruits. Pollard hopes to be the next, but it will mean a lot of work and time to get to that point.

Pollard will have to play catch up to Johnson and Kody Jones, from his own class. There is a path for Pollard, but it may be a long one for him to become a starter in this scenario.

Best case is Pollard earns a chance for significant playing time in year two. All three starters this season will likely be gone, and the depth there isn’t spectacular. If he continues to play up to his competition and shows out in practices, who’s saying he couldn’t be in the conversation for the second or third corner in 2023?