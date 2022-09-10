Poll Results: Most fans think Cade McNamara won’t start at Michigan again

Earlier this week, we asked Michigan fans a series of questions about the quarterback situation, along with whether Michigan can cover the program-record 51-point spread against Hawaii this Saturday.

In a near-unanimous decision, 96% of fans thought J.J. McCarthy was the better quarterback against the Colorado State Rams last Saturday.

However, the verdict on whether Cade McNamara started his last game at Michigan was decidedly more divided. A very close 59% of Wolverines fans think the 51-7 victory against the Rams was McNamara’s swan song as the starter.

These results indicate our readership is effusive about the abilities and potential McCarthy displayed, but are still relatively hesitant to say the purported controversy under center is over. That is a reasonable position to take, given the caliber of the opponent and how early in the season it is.

Meanwhile, an optimistic 62% of Michigan fans think the Wolverines will cover the enormous 51-point spread against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii under the lights.

Nationally, the Michigan Wolverines also impressed. In an SB Nation-wide poll, a solid plurality (38%) of voters stated the Wolverines most deserve the No. 4 spot in the polls. A playoff spot is certainly for the taking if they can build momentum and take care of business in the Big Ten.

Share how you voted in the comments section below! Thanks to all who participated!