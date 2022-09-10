Week 2 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan vs Hawaii

The Michigan Wolverines are back at the Big House tonight to play against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii. Coming in at a program-record 52-point favorite, the Wolverines will look to prove they can live up to that lofty expectation.

A lot of buzz surrounds this game with J.J. McCarthy making his first, highly-anticipated start. A slew of high-impact recruits are expected to attend this game, headlined by 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

As you anxiously await the kickoff, check out our content on today’s game and all things Michigan here on Maize n Brew!

Now here’s the information for tonight’s game:

Game Info

Teams: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2021

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -52.0; O/U: 67.0

Today’s question: Will McCarthy lead Michigan to increased success in the red zone? With Cade McNamara as the signal caller last week, Michigan only scored one touchdown in the red zone against Colorado State. The outlier was a part of a drive featuring seven straight run plays. Tonight’s matchup is being billed as the deciding game of the headline quarterback controversy at Michigan. While that might be a stretch, McCarthy is in a prime position to state his case for the starting job. If he can continue to deploy his scintillating dual-threat abilities inside the Hawaii 20-yard line, the argument for keeping the mistake-resistant McNamara will grow increasingly weaker.

As always, comment along with us as the game plays out!