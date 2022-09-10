Michigan vs. Hawaii delayed due to lightning, will start at 9 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan was set to take on Hawaii at 8 p.m., but that start time has been pushed back due to lightning in the area.

The good news is there’s an official start time — the game will kick off at 9 p.m.

Weather Update: Stadium Gates will open at approximately 8:30 pm.



Tonight’s game will start approximately 30 minutes after gate opening



Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to make the first start of his career against Hawaii, and tickets for the game are still expensive on resale marketplaces. The rain has not dissuaded fans from showing out in force. Expect a great environment at The Big House tonight, rain or shine.