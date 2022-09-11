Opening betting lines revealed for Michigan’s final non-conference game against UConn

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have started the 2022 season off with two blowout victories over lesser competition at the Big House — a 51-7 win against Colorado State in Week 1, and a 56-10 victory against Hawaii last night.

The Wolverines are now 2-0, but when it comes to the spread they are actually 1-1. The opening betting line was around 46, but it closed around 51 or 52 points, depending on where you are placing your bets.

Next Saturday, the Wolverines will complete its 2022 non-conference schedule by welcoming in the UConn Huskies to Michigan Stadium. And with that, comes another giant point spread with the oddsmakers.

Michigan opened as a 47-point favorite against the Huskies, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under has not been set at the time of publishing.

Heading into this matchup, UConn is 1-2, with a loss over Utah State in Week 0, a win over Central Connecticut State in Week 1 and a loss to Syracuse in Week 2. The Huskies are 2-1 against the spread this season, with the lone loss in that department coming yesterday against Syracuse.

With sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy named the starting quarterback moving forward, you should expect the lines to be a bit higher than what you may be used to seeing. McCarthy can put points on the board in a flash, and I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see him do it again this Saturday against UConn.

Do you plan on placing any bets for this game? If so, which way are you going? Let us know down in the comments!

