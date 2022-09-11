Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 2 vs. Hawaii

In Michigan’s Week 1 win over Colorado State, a slew of true freshmen made their college football debuts for the Wolverines.

In Week 2 against Hawaii, with the final score never in doubt again, plenty of those same players made their way onto the field in the 56-10 win over the Rainbow Warriors.

As we will every week, we have kept track of all the true freshmen Michigan Wolverines who saw the field this past week, and the weeks prior.

An * next to a player’s name indicates they played in both Week 1 and Week 2.

Offense

RB: CJ Stokes*

TE: Colston Loveland,* Marlin Klein

WR: Darrius Clemons,* Amorion Walker,* Tyler Morris*

OL: Connor Jones

Stokes turned in another solid game at running back in his second collegiate game, gaining 61 yards on the ground on eight carries with a touchdown.

Tyler Morris and Colston Loveland also each made a reception in the game.

Defense

DL: Mason Graham,* Kenneth Grant,* Derrick Moore*

LB: Micah Pollard,* Jimmy Rolder,* Deuce Spurlock

S: Keon Sabb*

CB: Will Johnson,* Kody Jones*

Micah Pollard, Kenneth Grant and Deuce Spurlock had three tackles each for the Michigan defense while Will Johnson recorded two on the night against Hawaii.