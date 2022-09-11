Michigan remains in top 5 of AP Poll after Hawaii victory

After a chaotic Week 2 in college football, the Michigan Wolverines remain in the top five of the AP Poll, as they’re ranked No. 4 in the nation for the second consecutive week.

We have a new No. 1 team in the country, as Georgia jumped Alabama by one spot to. Ohio State comes in at No. 3 in the poll. Meanwhile in the Big Ten, Michigan State jumped three spots to No. 11, and Penn State sits at No. 22 for the second consecutive week.

The highest risers in this week’s poll are BYU (No. 12) and Tennessee (No. 15), which both jumped nine spots after big wins against Baylor and Pitt, respectively.

The Wolverines have won their first two games by a combined 90 points, with Michigan beating the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii after a rain delay last night, 56-10.

Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy balled out in that game, completing 11-of-12 passes for 229 yards and three passing touchdowns and a 99.2 QBR rating. Coach Harbaugh told the media last night McCarthy has won the starting job “off of merit.”

Michigan will play its third consecutive home game this week, taking on UConn this Saturday at noon.