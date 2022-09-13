Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 1

Week 1 in the NFL wasn’t short on drama. With former Michigan Wolverines represented on well over half the teams in the league, several played quite well on Sunday. Here’s a look at some of Michigan’s top performers in the league from Week 1.

Kwity Paye, DE Indianapolis Colts

Paye picked up right where he left off at the conclusion of his rookie year. The second-year defensive end started the season with a bang, collecting seven tackles (six of which were solo) and two sacks. More importantly, both sacks came on the Texans’ opening drive of overtime, so Paye was able to single-handedly knock Houston back 11 yards in one drive.

The Colts and Texans ended the game in an unsatisfying 20-20 tie.

Rashan Gary, LB Green Bay Packers

Gary has been a solid contributor for the Packers the past few seasons, but this year he is looking to take the next step forward towards being a star. While the Green Bay offense looked clunky at best, Gary and the defense did their best to hang in the game with the Vikings. He ended the game with seven tackles (three solo) and his first sack of the season.

The Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.

Zach Gentry, TE Pittsburgh Steelers

Gentry always had some untapped potential at Michigan, and he might just be starting to show it in the NFL. Gentry hauled in two catches against the Cincinnati Bengals for 40 yards, including a lumbering 32-yard scamper. This may not sound spectacular, but 40 yards is actually a career high for him . Hopefully it’s a sign of things to come for the 6-foot-8 tight end.

The Steelers beat the Bengals 23-20 in overtime in one of the wildest games you’ll see in the NFL this season.

Honorable Mentions: Jourdan Lewis, CB Dallas: five tackles; Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Cleveland: six receptions, 60 yards