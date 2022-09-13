How Michigan’s opponents did in Week 2

The Michigan Wolverines cruised to another victory this past weekend, beating Hawaii 56-10. They also figured out the quarterback situation, so it was a good week for Michigan overall.

But how did their remaining 2022 opponents do this past week? Let’s check on how they did in Week 2 of the college football season:

Colorado State: 34-19 L against Middle Tennessee State

The Rams had a closer game than their first loss against Michigan, but they fell to 0-2 nonetheless.

The Rams were expected to lose badly to Michigan, but this one was disappointing considering they went in as 13.5-point home favorites. Not the start Jay Norvell was hoping for his first season as head coach.

UConn: 48-14 L against Syracuse

Michigan’s opponent for this Saturday seems to be at a pretty similar skill level to Colorado State and Hawaii. UConn is 1-2 to start the season with the lone victory coming against Central Connecticut. The Wolverines are favored by 46 for a reason.

Maryland: 56-21 W against Charlotte

Maryland hasn’t played against the best competition, but the Terps are taking care of business and dominating teams they should dominate. Taulia Tagovailoa had a big game, throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-31 passing. The Terps come to Ann Arbor in two weeks to open up Big Ten play.

Iowa: 10-7 L against Iowa State

This Iowa offense is very hard to watch. Just 10 points accumulated over two games, and another abysmal performance this week in a rivalry game. On the flip side, the defense has looked just fine, allowed just 13 points through two games, and could be good enough to keep most of their games close. Michigan’s trip to Iowa City doesn’t look as daunting as it once did, but going to Kinnick will never be easy.

Indiana: 35-22 W against Idaho

Two weeks into the season and Indiana has already matched its win total from a year ago. The Hoosiers are 2-0 after a win against Idaho, but it wasn’t easy. Idaho led 10-0 at halftime and things were looking bleak for Indiana, but the third quarter was dominated by the Hoosiers — outscoring the Vandals 23-0.

Penn State: 46-10 W against Ohio

Nothing shocking in this one, just the Nittany Lions dominating like they were supposed to. Their win was enough to crack the polls this week, as the Nittany Lions are now ranked 22nd in the AP Poll ahead of their huge game at Auburn. If they win that one, they should be 5-0 coming to Ann Arbor, as they host Central Michigan and Northwestern after Auburn.

Michigan State: 52-0 W against Akron

The Spartans easily took care of business this weekend against Akron, but it’ll be interesting to see how they handle their first big test this weekend as they hit the road to Washington. MSU is currently three-point underdogs.

Rutgers: 66-7 W against Wagner

Rutgers handled business easily at home this past weekend against Wagner. I know it’s Wagner, but seeing Rutgers score 66 against anybody shows this is a program getting better. The Scarlet Knights head to Temple this weekend.

Nebraska: 45-42 L against Georgia Southern

Times are tough in Lincoln. The biggest storyline of the weekend in the Big Ten comes from Nebraska, as head coach Scott Frost was fired after starting the season 1-2 with bad losses to Northwestern and now Georgia Southern. Frost’s buyout would’ve dropped by $7.5 million if the Huskers waited until Oct. 1 to fire him, but things are so bad at Nebraska that it couldn’t wait.

This is not how Husker fans imagined things would be looking heading into their rivalry game with Oklahoma.

Illinois: 24-3 W against Virginia

Illinois got back on track over the weekend with a dominant win over Virginia. The Fighting Illini are now 2-1 with their lone loss coming in a game where they probably would’ve won if it weren’t for a bad call. Illinois looks like an improved team.

Ohio State: 45-12 W against Arkansas State

The Buckeyes got some fight from Arkansas State early, but Ohio State eventually pulled away for an easy home win. However, that win against Notre Dame certainly doesn’t look as good after the Irish’s shocking loss to Marshall.