Week 3 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn

Later this afternoon, Michigan closes out the non-conference schedule against the UConn Huskies, led by former UCLA coach Jim Mora Jr. The race for a 200-point September is well underway, and Michigan has a chance to make the last leg of the heat much more manageable today.

In lopsided matchups like this, “games within the game” can be more entertaining and revealing than the overall matchup itself. Here are three matchups and Huskies to keep an eye on.

The J.J. McCarthy hype train is starting to pick up steam, but insight into the identity and depth of Team 143 could be on display this Saturday.

Now... let’s get to the facts of the game!

Game Info

Teams: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs. UConn Huskies

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: Noon

Television: ABC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -47.5; O/U: 60

Today’s question: Can Michigan generate more interceptions?

The Wolverines lost the turnover battle last week against Hawaii. True, the defense forced their quarterback to throw the ball away prematurely throughout the night, and it was evident Hawaii played conservatively. However, there were several opportunities for the Michigan secondary to get a takeaway when the ball was thrown downfield.

Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale leaned on man coverage last week against their heavily undermanned opponent. Adding some zone into the mix may help Michigan win the turnover battle this week and give Big Ten opponents something to be concerned about when the real season begins next week.

