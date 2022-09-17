Takeaways from Michigan’s win over UConn

Michigan annihilated UConn on Saturday by a score of 59-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Here are takeaways from the game.

Blake Corum and Michigan’s run-blocking have one heck of a day

Corum rushed for 71 yards and five touchdowns, with four of them coming in the first half. Michigan’s offensive line opened up holes for Corum from long and short range alike. Three of Corum’s scores were from a yard out. J.J. McCarthy throws set up the short yardage situations, but it was good to see the 5-foot-8 Corum able to succeed in short yardage situations. The rushing attack was Michigan’s bread and butter last season, and they’ll still lean on it heavily this season, even with a more dynamic quarterback at the helm. Michigan’s offensive line has picked up right where it left off in run blocking.

McCarthy plays very well yet again

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 15-of-18 for 214 yards and was able to set Michigan up in the red-zone multiple times before giving way to Blake Corum to punch it in for six. McCarthy seemed very comfortable against a lackluster UConn team and didn’t try to force many balls. McCarthy hit his check-downs when appropriate and was accurate for the third game in a row to start the season.

UConn is a very bad team and McCarthy looked very good against them. Stiffer tests are coming for the young quarterback, starting next week versus Maryland.

The McCarthy to Bell connection looks legit

J.J. McCarthy hit Ronnie Bell for a well timed touchdown throw last week, and the rapport between QB and WR appears to be strong and potentially quite dangerous for the Wolverines. The two connected for 6 receptions and 78 yards. Bell hauled in Cade McNamara’s lone pass of the day, too, bringing Bell’s stat-line for the day up to 7 receptions for 96 yards on 8 targets. It’s good to have Ronnie Bell back after he suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 season opener.

Special teams excels

Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh is among the best special teams coach in the nation, and he proved why once again on Saturday. A punt block by Caden Kolesar, a punt return touchdown by A.J. Henning, great punts by Brad Robbins, Michigan’s special teams unit has been elite through three games.

Defensive shutouts are the bees knees

Michigan gave up seven points to Colorado State, they gave up ten to Hawaii, and today they gave up zilch to UConn. The Huskies had just 110 total yards, UConn quarterbacks went 5-of-20 for 24 yards on the day. While Michigan won’t be patting themselves on the back too much after this victory, they should be proud of their effort on defense. The unit has been flying around the football and playing fundamentally sound football overall.

Michigan used seven quarterbacks!

Michigan won 59-0 and were able to get a lot of different players in the game — the quarterback position is a great reflection of this. This has to be rewarding for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the team. Check out this stat-line.