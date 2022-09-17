Michigan wraps up non-conference play with 59-0 win over UConn

Non-conference play is now in the books for the Michigan Wolverines as they stomped all over the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, 59-0.

Michigan’s defense allowed just 64 first-half yards, 32 of which came on the last drive of the second quarter. They held Zion Turner, UConn’s quarterback, to just 17 passing yards. In total, the Huskies only picked up 110 yards, and 24 yards in the air.

Meanwhile for the Wolverines’ offense, J.J. McCarthy performed admirably in his second career start. He didn’t have as many deep shots available as he did last week, but he was still efficient with his play with 214 passing yards on 15-of-18 passing. For the third straight game this season, he limited mistakes while putting the Wolverines in good positions to score.

That is exactly what Blake Corum did with five rushing touchdowns, tying Hassan Haskins and Ron Johnson for the Michigan single-game record. Three of those touchdown runs from for just one-yard out, but he did have a 20-yard run to open up the game for the first score of the day:

That was easy.@blake_corum takes it in to give No. 4 @UMichFootball the early lead. pic.twitter.com/4RL8c9kLpb — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 17, 2022

Special teams were also impressive, with a blocked punt and a punt return for a touchdown in the first half. A.J. Henning got slippery and finagled his way out of a few tackles for a 61-yard return for a score.

House Call @AJHenning3 returns the punt for a No. 4 @UMichFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/Spx7bpGHXY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 17, 2022

Speaking of Michigan wide receivers, it appears Ronnie Bell is all the way back. For the second week in a row, Bell led the team in receptions and receiving yards (eight receptions, 100 yards).

Late in the second half, Cade McNamara got his first snaps of the day and the Michigan faithful gave him a standing ovation. He made a nice throw to Ronnie Bell that set up a 62-yard field goal attempt at the end of the half, but he took a hard hit and was seen limping off the field. He never returned and it’s unclear what his status is.

In the second half, McCarthy started at quarterback before Davis Warren, Alex Orji, Alan Bowman, Jayden Denegal, Brandon Mann and Andy Maddox all saw the field. That’s eight quarterbacks total for the maize and blue. Orji even found his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season:

This is the first time in @UMichFootball history that the Wolverines have scored 50+ points in each of their first three games pic.twitter.com/tnpxuPo9bh — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2022

Bowman also hit Leon Franklin for a late touchdown to take the lead to 59-0.

Michigan scored 50 or more points for the third consecutive game. Per 247Sports’ Zach Shaw, the last time that happened was in 1903. It’s a historic start for a program with aspirations of the same level.

On the day, Michigan’s offense racked up 465 yards and eight touchdowns. After converting just 31% on third-down in the first two weeks, the Wolverines were 9-of-13 today. They picked up 25 first downs in total to UConn’s six. The 59-0 finish was the largest home shutout for the Wolverines since 1975.

Now we get into the Big Ten schedule and hopefully some stiffer competition. Staying at the Big House next week, Michigan hosts the Maryland Terrapins, who face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday evening. Thus far, they are 2-0 on the year. Kickoff next week in Ann Arbor is at noon on FOX.