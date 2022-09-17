Jim Harbaugh updates Cade McNamara’s injury status

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara was injured during his lone drive of action versus UConn. McNamara didn’t come back to the sideline after the first half.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh updated McNamara’s injury status. McNamara will be out multiple games.

Jim Harbaugh says Cade McNamara is going to be out a few weeks — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) September 17, 2022

Harbaugh said that he doesn’t expect it to be a season ending injury but that McNamara will miss some time. Harbaugh classified the injury as a lower body injury.

McNamara was 1-of-1 on the day for 18 yards and suffered a sack. As far as who the backup will be for the time being, Harbaugh wasn’t ready to name who that will be. It could be Davis Warren, Alan Bowman, and Harbaugh told the media not to forget about freshman Alex Orji as well.

McNamara started the season opener of the season before J.J. McCarthy started the last two games and became the solidified starter after Week 2. Still, it’s a major blow to Michigan’s depth at quarterback and an unfortunate occurrence for McNamara. Hopefully he recovers quickly and is back in uniform sooner than later. Big Ten season starts next week and having McNamara on the active roster is important, even as backup.