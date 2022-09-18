Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 3 vs. UConn

The Michigan Wolverines completed their third straight blowout victory of the season after blanking the UConn Huskies by a score of 59-0 on Saturday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh again went deep into the depth chart in this game, as 101 players saw the field with plenty of them being true freshmen. A handful of those true freshmen made their college football debuts.

As we do every week, we are tracking the list of true freshmen who saw game action to keep tabs on redshirt eligibility as the season plays out.

Here is this week’s list of participants:

Offense

QB: Alex Orji (Colorado State, UConn), Jayden Denegal, Brandon Mann

RB: C.J. Stokes (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn)

TE: Colston Loveland (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Marlin Klein (Hawaii, UConn)

WR: Darrius Clemons (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Amorion Walker (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Tyler Morris (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Logan Forbes

OL: Connor Jones (Hawaii, UConn), Andrew Gentry, Dan Tarobi, James Kavouklis

Tarobi, Kavouklis and Gentry all made their Michigan debuts along the Michigan offensive line against the Huskies.

At quarterback, eight players saw action at the position, with two of them being true freshmen making their debuts, and Alex Orji, a true freshman who played in his second game of the season. Orji and Mann completed both of their pass attempts, while Denegal didn’t get an opportunity to throw the ball.

Catching the ball, Loveland, Clemons and Walker all made a reception in the Michigan victory.

Defense

DL: Mason Graham (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Kenneth Grant (Colorado State, UConn, Hawaii), Derrick Moore (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn)

LB: Micah Pollard (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Jimmy Rolder (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Deuce Spurlock (Hawaii, UConn)

S: Zeke Berry

CB: Will Johnson (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Kody Jones (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn), Myles Pollard (Colorado State, UConn)

Derrick Moore made two tackles in his third collegiate game while Zeke Berry recorded a tackle in his college football debut.

Special teams contributors who didn’t play on offense/defense

Keon Sabb (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn)