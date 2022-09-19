ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 3

The Michigan Wolverines efficiently handled their business against their historically weak non-conference competition by a 166-10 margin, earning themselves the No. 4 spot in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index (FPI) and No. 2 in overall efficiency.

The FPI has Michigan and Penn State primed for a top-10 showdown on Oct. 15, as both teams are expected to be heavy favorites in the matchups preceding that tilt. After Michigan State’s humbling loss to Washington, Michigan saw a jump of nearly 10% (from 68.3% to 78.1%) in its chances to regain control of the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Wolverines were also awarded a bump in their odds to vanquish the Buckeyes for the second year in a row, going from 20.5% to 26.6%.

These numbers bear out what Michigan fans have come to expect from their beloved team: Michigan should be in a great spot to repeat as Big Ten champions. If Michigan continues to handle business, an epic showdown should be in store on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Below are all the percentages:

Sept. 24 Maryland: 84.7% chance of winning

Oct. 1 at Iowa: 83.6% chance of winning

Oct. 8 at Indiana: 92.1% chance of winning

Oct. 15 Penn State: 65.0% chance of winning

Oct. 29 Michigan State: 78.1% chance of winning

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 90.8% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 95.9% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 92.6% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 26.6% chance of winning