Kickoff time announced for Michigan at Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines travel to Iowa City next weekend to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, their first road game of the season and a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship. We already knew that part of the equation; the only things that hadn’t been revealed were the kickoff time and the network the game would be broadcast on.

Announced Monday, Michigan and Iowa will officially kickoff at noon EST/11 a.m. local time on FOX.

ℎ



Our first road game of the season will kick at noon on FOX.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C7GFg1OwnW — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2022

It’s also very possible this game will be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call. The only other option is Oklahoma State at Baylor, but I’m sure the FOX executives realize that game wouldn’t draw in the audience Michigan/Iowa would.

The last time the Wolverines traveled to Iowa, they were ranked No. 3 in the country and fell to the Hawkeyes on a last-second field goal, 14-13, back in 2016. Michigan has not won a game at Kinnick Stadium since 2005, so it’s been a hot minute since the Wolverines left Iowa City feeling good.

Kinnick is a weird place where weird stuff happens. There is some kind of voodoo magic that helps out the Hawkeyes when you’d least expect it. It can happen at anytime, but usually happens during a night game. But you can never count the Hawkeyes out at Kinnick, so Michigan will have to be well-prepared for this one.