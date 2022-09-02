Poll Results: Majority of fans support starting two QBs the first two weeks, think McCarthy will win the job

Earlier this week, we asked you two major questions surrounding the quarterback position — if you supported Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh's decision to start two different quarterbacks for the first two weeks, and who will eventually come out on top.

A large majority — 81% — of Michigan fans agree with Harbaugh’s decision to start both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy the first two games of the season against Colorado State and Hawaii.

As for the second question we posed you, the results are tight, but 55% of fans believe McCarthy will take over the starting role, whenever the experiment/battle ends.

These results are very close, and for good reason. McNamara led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title a season ago while making very minimal mistakes throughout the season. However, McCarthy has a ton of upside and you wouldn’t want to potentially risk losing a quarterback of his caliber to the transfer portal. It’s a tough decision, but that’s why Harbaugh and company get paid the big bucks.

How did you vote? Let us know in the comments section below, and thanks for your contributions and support!