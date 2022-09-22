Betting the Big Ten: Week 4

In Week 3, we hit on the Oklahoma-Nebraska under against all odds based on how things looked at halftime. Michigan’s defense was just too good for UConn to even get on the board, so we missed out on our one prop bet. However, we more than made up for it with both games that crossed the bridge (Syracuse vs. Purdue, Washington vs. Michigan State) hitting.

All-in-all we went a very solid 8-4 last week on Betting the Big Ten. Let’s keep it going in Week 4.

Here’s what we have to look forward to in Week 4. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chattanooga at Illinois (-18), O/U 39, 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Chattanooga has scored 31 or more points in every game this season, albeit against subpar competition. Illinois hasn’t scored fewer than 20 during its 2-1 start to the season. I don’t understand why this over/under is so low, so I’ll nervously take the over.

The pick: Over 39

Maryland at Michigan (-17), O/U 65, Noon Saturday

Michigan has won outright and covered in each of the last four matchups with the Terrapins. However, we don’t really know much about either team since neither has played a real defense yet. I’m banking on some growing pains for both offenses in both of their first real tests of the season. Expect a few Maryland turnovers and Harbaugh to display some conservative play-calling to ease J.J. McCarthy into Big Ten play.

The pick: Under 65

Central Michigan at Penn State (-27.5), O/U 63, Noon

Since the Chippewas put a scare into Oklahoma State on Sept. 1, they have lost by 14 to Southern Alabama and shutout Bucknell. I believe they’ve already played their best football of the season and Penn State won’t overlook them. Not to mention, the Nittany Lions are playing some inspired football right now.

The pick: Penn State -27.5

Minnesota at Michigan State (+2.5), O/U 51, 3:30 p.m.

Last week, we went 2-0 on games that crossed the bridge, and one of them just happened to be to Michigan State’s detriment. Unfortunately for the Spartans, this game has also crossed the bridge. By the time the game rolls around, you could find lines showing Michigan State favored by three points. Today, the Golden Gophers are favored by 2.5. I’ll keep crossing the bridge with the spread until the bridge burns down.

The pick: Minnesota -2.5

Indiana (+17) at Cincinnati, O/U 57.5, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati has gone over in all three of its games this year. Indiana has hit the over in two of its three. The number is set at 57.5, which makes me very nervous but I’m using the lack of Sauce Gardner on Cincinnati’s defense to justify it.

The pick: Over 57.5

Iowa at Rutgers (+7.5), O/U 34, 7 p.m.

Betting unders is physically painful for me. When there’s history on the line though, you have to do it sometimes. There have been rumors this could be the lowest over/under of the modern era by the time we get to Saturday night. This could be a defensive slugfest of epic proportions as both teams possess elite-ish defenses and little to no offense. I’m taking the under here in the hopes of getting sheer comedy out of this game.

The pick: Under 34

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-19), O/U 57, 7:30 p.m.

Going to the horseshoe at night is tough for any team. It’s even tougher for a team that’s very one-dimensional and has a coach that may or may not be slowly working his way towards the hot seat. I just don’t see the Badgers slowing down the Buckeye offense.

The pick: Ohio State -19

Miami (OH) at Northwestern (-7), O/U 50, 7:30 p.m.

Both Northwestern and Miami (OH) have hit their respective unders in two out of three games each this year. However, Miami (OH) was able to score 17 points on Cincinnati and 13 points on Kentucky. I don’t believe Northwestern’s defense is as good as Cincinnati’s or Kentucky’s, but this should be a good measuring stick.

The pick: Under 50

Florida Atlantic at Purdue (-20), O/U 61.5, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue has been heartbreak city this season, losing two games already by a combined seven points. Look for the Boilermakers to blow off a little steam this Saturday night.

The pick: Purdue -20

As always, please bet responsibly.