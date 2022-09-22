Michigan Stadium tunnel named after Lloyd Carr, dedication set for Penn State game

Announced by the Michigan Wolverines, the tunnel at the Big House has been named after former head coach Lloyd Carr. The university’s Board of Regents officially approved the decision Thursday afternoon.

The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/vYVMFtqxqH pic.twitter.com/8b9At8HiIG — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2022

“Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches and leaders in college football,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a press release. “We are forever proud that he was our coach, ally and trusted friend. He was loyal to the University of Michigan and was committed to the development of his players as young men, citizens and football players. Lloyd personally helped me become a better player during my time at Michigan, expanding my knowledge by teaching me defensive coverages and tendencies when I was injured in 1984. That experience helped me throughout my playing career and shows his dedication to each player and the team’s overall success. It will be an honor to leave the locker room through the Lloyd Carr Tunnel on our way to the field every home game.”

“Lloyd Carr set a high standard as a coach and mentor,” U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a press release. “He was a great leader and an example for his players and staff. Lloyd was a teacher as much as he was a football coach, always looking to make a positive impact on the lives of his players. This is a well-deserved recognition for all that Lloyd has accomplished and contributed to this University. We are so happy to honor his impact and legacy at the University of Michigan in this way.”

This seems like a no-brainer decision. During his 13 years as Michigan’s head coach, Carr went 122-40 overall and led the Wolverines to six 10-win seasons. On top of that, he won five Big Ten championships and a National Championship in 1997 (eff you, Scott Frost). He is not only a Michigan Sports Hall of Famer, he is also in the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame.

The Lloyd Carr Tunnel will be formally dedicated before kickoff of the Penn State game on Oct. 15. With the Maize Out also set for that game, it should be a great time in Ann Arbor.