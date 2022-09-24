Week 4 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland

After cruising through a historically weak non-conference schedule, the Michigan Wolverines are now on the clock to defend their Big Ten championship. Starting the Big Ten season with a game against Maryland should be a good test for even tougher matchups on the horizon.

Maryland has the pieces to be a challenge for the Wolverines' defense. Take a listen to the Brewcast to think what Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White expect from the defense here.

On the recruiting side of things, Michigan has a great opportunity to make some headway with 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor visiting for the game. Give a read to Jon Simmons’ entire list of expected recruiting visitors.

Game Info

Teams: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: Noon

Television: FOX

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -17; O/U: 65.5

Today’s question: Will the secondary hold up against the Terrapins? Even though Michigan’s first three opponents were woefully undermanned, the Michigan defense still managed to hold opponents to an impressive 3.22 yards per play. A major factor in the defensive domination has been limiting their foes to under 91.3 passing yards per game. This week will be the first major test to see if these numbers can translate to success against Big Ten competition.

Headed by one of the premier passers in the conference in Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland will easily be the most prolific offensive attack the Wolverines will face until mid-October. So far, Tagovailoa has tossed for 895 yards and six touchdowns, but he is also inclined to make mistakes, already notching two picks in 2022. Michigan will need to lock down the perimeter to win this one, and it may get ugly if the Wolverines can snag an interception or two.

Enjoy the game! And as always, feel free to comment along with us!