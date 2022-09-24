Full Michigan injury report for the Maryland game

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards has been ruled out for today’s game against the Maryland Terrapins.

Additionally, left guard Trevor Keegan, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and tight end Erick All have both been ruled out.

Edwards suffered an injury in the game two weeks ago against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. He sat out last week against the UConn Huskies and will now miss his second straight game, and the first conference game of the season.

The versatile Edwards had a monster game against the Terrapins last season on the road. He caught 10 passes from Cade McNamara for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan will now look to true freshman CJ Stokes as the reliever for junior Blake Corum. We may also see more of Tavierre Dunlap, as well as true freshman quarterback Alex Orji, who has already rushed on several occasions this season.

As for Keegan, he will be replaced by redshirt freshman Gio El-Hadi, while Luke Schoonmaker will get the majority of snaps at tight end in replacement of All.

Meanwhile, Hill-Green has yet to suit up this year, so Michigan will roll with junior Colson, Michael Barrett and Kalel Mullings once again.

