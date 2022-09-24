J.J. McCarthy shares what Charles Woodson told him after win vs. Maryland

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has great speed. While McCarthy has top-tier arm strength, his speed and ability to run the ball is at a high level for a quarterback.

After Michigan’s 34-27 win over Maryland McCarthy had a conversation with Michigan legend Charles Woodson, who happened to be on the scene covering the game for FOX Sports.

Woodson suggested McCarthy, who was 18-of-26 on the day for 220 yards and two touchdowns, to use his mobility more when the situation warrants doing so.

“He was telling me everything that was going on with the game and his insights and all that, but the big thing that stood out to me with him was to use my legs more. God gave me them for a reason. When I’m sitting back there and not seeing anything open, just run. I took that wholeheartedly and that’s something that I really need to do. It was just great, just GOAT (greatest of all time) advice right there.”

McCarthy did show off his legs once in impressive fashion during the game to pick up a first down on 3rd & 7.

Guarantee: This will not be the last time you see this J.J. McCarthy run to get the 1st down. @jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/fjpJLFmghe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 24, 2022

McCarthy’s developing as a pocket passer and a dual-threat quarterback at the same time — both elements of his game are what make him the player he is. Now it’s all about knowing when to run and knowing when to stay put in the pocket. More time on task will help McCarthy tremendously in this regard.