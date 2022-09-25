Betting odds released for Michigan’s first road game of the season at Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against a fierce opponent in the Maryland Terrapins, but next week will be another step up in competition. Not only is the game on the road, but it is against the toughest defense the Wolverines will have seen so far in 2022 — the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The last time these two programs met was last December in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. We all know how that one turned out — it was an epic 42-3 victory for the Maize and Blue to send them to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines were a heavy betting favorite for that game, and they are favored in the rematch, as well. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is favored by 10.5 points to defeat the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. The over/under was not established at publishing time.

Kinnick is always a scary place to play, but this isn’t a night game in Iowa, which would make Kinnick a completely different beast. The Hawkeyes are a shell of what they were a season ago, but their defense is keeping them in games and even winning them games. This is going to be a difficult challenge for Michigan, so hopefully it brings it’s A game on Saturday.

Who do you plan on taking in this one? Are you laying the points with Michigan, or are you taking the points with Iowa? Let us know down in the comments!

