Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 4 vs. Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines opened Big Ten play with a 34-27 win over Maryland at the Big House on Saturday. As expected, Michigan found itself in a much more competitive game as opposed to the first three opponents during the non-conference schedule.

As a result, far less players saw the field in the Big Ten opener as opposed to the previous weeks, but there were still a handful of true freshmen who saw the field and played a part in the Michigan win.

Below, we continue to track the true freshmen getting game snaps on a week-to-week basis as part of our redshirt tracker at Maize n Brew.

Offense

RB- CJ Stokes (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

WR- Darrius Clemons (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

TE- Colston Loveland (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

These three freshmen have played in all four of Michigan’s games so far this season, meaning if they participate in one more game, they will no longer be eligible to redshirt after this season to gain an extra year of eligibility.

With tight end Erick All and running back Donovan Edwards currently sidelined, it’s incredibly likely Loveland and Stokes will see more time. Clemons still has the ability to impact games and help the Wolverines in the passing game, although it hasn’t shown up from a pass catching standpoint yet.

As far as game production from the Maryland game goes for these three, it was a pretty quiet day, with the most memorable moment being Stokes fumbling in the first half and being benched the rest of the game.

Defense

DL- Derrick Moore (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland), Mason Graham (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

CB- Will Johnson (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

It looks like these three guys will consistently play on defense this season, with Moore and Graham contributing to the depth of the defensive line and Johnson providing the same in the secondary.

Special teams contributors who didn’t play on offense/defense

-Jimmy Rolder (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

-Micah Pollard (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

-Amorion Walker (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

-Kenneth Grant (CSU, Hawaii, UConn, Maryland)

Rolder played well while coming in as a reserve linebacker in Michigan’s first three games and is obviously helping the Wolverines on special teams to see the field against Maryland. If he appears in one more game, he will also burn his redshirt opportunity. The same goes for Pollard, Grant and Walker.

Outside of the players who played yesterday, there are true freshmen who saw the field the once, twice, or even three times over the first three weeks and will likely maintain the eligibility to redshirt. That is, as long as they don’t see snaps in more than four games. We will continue to keep tabs on that element as the season moves forward.