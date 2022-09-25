Michigan ranked No. 4 in AP Poll for fourth straight week

For the fourth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines have been ranked at No. 4 in the AP Poll.

Georgia remains at the top of the poll, with Alabama (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five.

Checking in around the Big Ten, Penn State rose three spots to No. 11 after beating Central Michigan, 33-14. The only other Big Ten team ranked is Minnesota, who debuts at No. 21 after throttling Michigan State, 34-7.

After blowout victories in their first three wins, the Wolverines actually had to work to earn a victory over Maryland, 34-27. Blake Corum had a big day (30 rushes for 243 yards and two scores), and the defense made plays when they needed to, but their so-so run defense was exposed by Maryland’s ground game.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy wasn’t perfect, but he still made some dazzling plays, completing 18 of his 26 passes for 220 yards and two scores. Michigan needs to do a better job taking care of the football, as McCarthy and Stokes both put the ball on the turf, with the Terrapins recovering Stokes’ fumble.

Michigan will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX as part of Big Noon Kickoff.