Michigan RB Blake Corum named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

After putting the team on his back against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference.

A pair of touchdowns with career highs in carries (30) and yards (243) earn @blake_corum B1G Offensive Player of the Week honors!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OBSz4kXJYu — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 26, 2022

Corum ran the ball 30 times for 243 yards — a career-best for him — and two touchdowns en route to a tight 34-27 victory over Maryland at the Big House. Both touchdowns came in clutch situations, as he put the Wolverines up 17-14 right before halftime with a 33-yard score on fourth down. Then, he scored on a 47-yard touchdown to put the team up 34-19 late in the fourth quarter.

Four games into the season, Corum has been the star of the offense. He has rushed 64 times for 485 yards (seventh in the country) and a nation-leading nine touchdowns. He has scored a touchdown in every single game so far in 2022.

Corum shared the honor along with Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, who absolutely shredded Michigan State’s secondary in East Lansing for the tune of 268 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 23 of his 26 passes.

This is the first conference award for a Wolverine this season. The last player to win Offensive Player of the Week for Michigan was Hassan Haskins following last year’s Ohio State game.