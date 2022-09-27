How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 4

As the season goes on, we continue to get a better idea of how good each team is. Some teams were overrated to start the year, while others were sleepers.

The Michigan Wolverines had their first true test of 2022, but still came out on top to improve to 4-0. Let’s take a look at how the Wolverines opponents did in Week 4:

Colorado State: 41-10 L against Sacramento State:

The nightmare start to the season for the Rams continues as they have yet to play in a close game. Four losses in a row is not how Jay Norvell wanted to start his tenure with Colorado State. The Rams travel to his former coaching spot, Nevada, next week.

Hawaii: 45-26 L against New Mexico State

Hawaii was a slight underdog going into its road matchup with winless New Mexico State, but it still looked like a good chance to pick up win No. 2. However, it was yet another loss for the Rainbow Warriors.

UConn: 41-10 L against NC State

This was UConn’s third game against a Power 5 school to start the year, and the result was very similar to the other two. These aren’t games the Huskies are expected to win, or even be competitive in. The schedule gets easier from here on out for them.

Iowa/Rutgers: Iowa: 27 Rutgers: 10

The Hawkeyes took the punt bowl by 17, and the over hit! It was set at 34, but I still didn’t expect to see that happen. The Hawkeye defense put up 14 of their points, so their offense leaves a lot to be desired. Still, Iowa’s defense is legit, as they haven’t allowed more than 10 points in a game. Going into Kinnick next weekend will be tricky for Michigan.

Indiana: 45-24 L against Cincinnati

Indiana suffered its first loss of the season to the Bearcats, and it wasn’t very close. The Hoosiers were barely scraping by in the first three weeks and were lucky to have that 3-0 record. Indiana travels to Lincoln before Michigan comes to town the following week.

Penn State: 33-14 W against Central Michigan

The Michigan-Penn State game looks bigger and bigger as each week passes. The Nittany Lions let CMU hang around for a little bit in the first half, but ultimately took care of business to get to 4-0. Penn State has a gimme next week against Northwestern before a bye week. We could very well be looking at a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor on Oct. 15.

Michigan State: 34-7 L against Minnesota

September was not kind to the Spartans. Looking to bounce back from a surprising blowout loss to Washington, Michigan State was nearly shut out at home by the Gophers. The defense can’t stop anything and the offense has a big turnover problem. There is a lot to fix up the road in East Lansing, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier.

Nebraska: Bye week

Illinois: 31-0 W against Chattanooga

Illinois got its game out of the way on Thursday and easily took care of business against Chattanooga. The Illini are now 3-1 and really should be 4-0 as a bad call cost them against Indiana. A promising start in Champagne.

Ohio State: 52-21 W against Wisconsin

The Buckeyes were dealing with a lot of injury troubles on Saturday night and the game was still over in the first 10 minutes. Wisconsin isn’t anything special this year, but Ohio State is absolutely loaded on offense. It won’t be easy for any team to stop them, especially with their home crowd behind them.