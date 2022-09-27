Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 3

If you’re surprised we’re three weeks into the season and I haven’t included Tom Brady on the list of former Michigan Wolverines standing out in the NFL, you’re just as surprised as I am. But we know he has a penchant to heat up as the season goes along and play his best football in the playoffs.

With that being said, here’s who did perform well in week three:

Josh Metellus, S Minnesota Vikings

Metellus was all over the field for the Vikings on Sunday. Making his first start, he recorded 10 solo tackles, along with two pass deflections and a game-sealing interception on Jared Goff’s last gasp at bringing the Lions a victory. Metellus was even more impactful than the box score indicates, so this was a career game for the young safety.

The Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions, 28-24.

Devin Bush, LB Pittsburgh Steelers

Bush had a stellar performance for the Steelers, despite their lackluster Thursday game. Bush made 11 tackles, six of them being solo, including a thunderous stop at the goal line late in the second half. It’s no secret Bush has struggled with injuries and that the best ability and is availability. However, when healthy, he is an important cog in Pittsburgh’s defense.

The Steelers fell to the Cleveland Browns, 29-17.

Brandon Graham, DE Philadelphia Eagles

Graham continues to be a star in Philly; the veteran has been a mainstay there for 13 years. This week, he notched six tackles (four of them solo), two tackles for loss, a pass deflection and 2.5 sacks. The Eagles hounded Carson Wentz and the Washington backfield all day, tallying nine sacks in all.

The Eagles defeated Washington soundly, winning 24-8.

Honorable Mentions: Rashan Gary, LB Packers (2 tackles, 1 sack); Frank Clark, DE Chiefs (1 tackle, 1 sack); Nico Collins, WR Texans (2 receptions, 41 yards)