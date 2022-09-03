Week 1 Game Thread: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

Michigan football is finally back in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines will meet with the Rams of Colorado State this afternoon for Week 1 action.

As discussed plenty earlier this week on Maize n Brew, Colorado State has a new head coach in Jay Norvell, a new quarterback — and new players across the board for that matter — and a new offensive scheme: The Air Raid.

RELATED: Getting to know Colorado State with the Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle

Meanwhile, Michigan returns a lot of its offensive production from a season ago, including quarterback Cade McNamara, who will get the start for the home opener while J.J. McCarthy will start next weekend’s game at the Big House against Hawaii.

If you missed any of our preview content, head back to the home page and you will find all that you need. But for now, let’s get to the important info for today’s game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 8 Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Television: ABC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -30.5; O/U: 61.5

Today’s question: Will Cade McNamara be able to connect with the deep ball? The program’s all-time completion percentage leader is consistently knocked for his perceived inability to hit receivers deep down the field. With Harbaugh’s announcement that J.J. McCarthy will get the start next week, thus opening the door to an extended quarterback competition, McNamara must showcase that he has improved as a passer if he is to remain the starter for the foreseeable future. Add verticality to his game, and McNamara can silence the doubters.

As always, feel free to comment along with us as the game progresses!