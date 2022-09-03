Two starters named out for season opener against Colorado State

Some breaking news coming in right before the kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines welcoming the Colorado State Rams to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will be without two starters, one on offense and defense. Jon Jansen, the new color commentator for the Wolverines radio network reported linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and left tackle Ryan Hayes will be on the sidelines this afternoon.

Nikhai Hill-Green not playing today as expected. Ryan Hayes also in sweats today, precautionary. Karsen Barnhart will get the start at left tackle. @UMichFootball — Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 3, 2022

Hill-Green was already questionable, as Jim Harbaugh mentioned on Jansen’s podcast last week. However, the Hayes decision comes as a bit of a surprise. The starting left tackle was the anchor of the offensive line last season as they won the Joe Moore Award.

Senior lineman Karsen Barnhart, who Harbaugh labeled as the sixth starter on the offensive line after losing the right tackle job to Trente Jones, will get the start at left tackle. Meanwhile, expect Michael Barrett to get a lot of run at linebacker today, along with Kalel Mullings, who experimented at running back this offseason.

Kickoff for the Wolverines comes at noon on ABC.