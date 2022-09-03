WATCH: Roman Wilson takes a screen 61 yards for Michigan’s first TD of the season

This is not breaking news at all, but Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson is fast. Really, really fast.

The junior wideout from Hawaii took a screen pass from quarterback Cade McNamara 61 yards to the house for the first Wolverines touchdown of the 2022 season against the Colorado State Rams.

ROMAN WILSON TAKES THE SCREEN PASS 61 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/43nyRnqV98 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 3, 2022

Of course, Wilson turned on the jets for this touchdown, but the blocks really unlocked the play, particularly the one by Ronnie Bell right at the line of scrimmage.

Wilson really upped his game last year, and is off to a really good start this year.