Michigan’s jersey combo revealed for Iowa game

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road for the first time this season and are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium at noon on FOX. The oddsmakers are siding with the Wolverines as of now, but you and I both know that anything can happen at Kinnick.

But win or lose, Michigan is going to be stylish heading into this one, as the program announced the jersey/pants color scheme for tomorrow’s game.

If you recall, the Wolverines wore the white jerseys and blue pants in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game against the Hawkeyes, and we all know how that one turned out. If you’re superstitious, you’re probably excited to see the Wolverines rock this combo again.

But if you’re like me — not very superstitious at all — you love to see these just because it is a great combo. Call me what you will, but I love the blue pants more than the maize ones. Both are great, but give me those sharp blues all day long. Feel free to throw all your hatred for me down in the comments.

Michigan and Iowa will kick off from Kinnick Stadium at noon tomorrow on FOX.