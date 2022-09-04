Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 1 vs. Colorado State

College football players are allowed to participate in up to four games during a given season and still qualify for a redshirt season and maintain four more years of eligibility. In Michigan’s 51-7 opening week win against Colorado State, there were plenty of true freshmen who made their college debuts.

As the Michigan Wolverines will go into their next two games as heavy favorites, it is expected that plenty of first-year players will continue to see game action.

Each week, we will be tracking the true freshmen who see the field to keep tabs on which guys will be eligible to maintain their redshirt status.

Below is a list of all the true freshman who saw the field against the Rams on Saturday.

Offense

QB: Alex Orji

RB: CJ Stokes

WR: Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker, Tyler Morris

TE: Colston Loveland

The Wolverines had plenty of contributions made from true freshmen on the offensive side of the ball, highlighted by a four-yard touchdown run from quarterback Alex Orji late in the game.

"It's an orgy in the end zone!"- RG3 after Michigan's Alex Orji runs for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/i22sw8rrK4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2022

On the ground, Stokes carried the ball six times for 35 yards, while Loveland caught two passes for 18 yards.

Defense

DL: Kenneth Grant, Derrick Moore, Mason Graham

LB: Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard

S: Keon Sabb

CB: Will Johnson, Kody Jones, Myles Pollard

Moore was a major bright spot, but you wouldn’t be able to tell just from looking at the box score as he finished with zero tackles. But he constantly was winning off the edge and made Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen uncomfortable several times with the pressure he was bringing.

Johnson got beat for a touchdown late, but made a notable play earlier in the game where he stayed with the wide receiver on a perfectly thrown ball and knocked the ball out of the wideout’s hands.

Rolder finished with three tackles, Jones recorded two tackles, Graham had two tackles and a half a sack, while Grant and Pollard had one tackle each.

Johnson, Pollard and Loveland also saw snaps on special teams.