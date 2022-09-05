ESPN’s updated FPI projections after Week 1

Coming off a 51-7 beatdown of Colorado State, the Michigan Wolverines now hold the 5th spot in the updated ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), two spots behind Ohio State. The only other opponents inside the FPI top 25 are Michigan State and Penn State, coming in at 15 and 16, respectively.

As expected, the FPI lists the Wolverines as a heavy favorite for every opponent until November’s edition of The Game. ESPN gives Michigan a 4% chance to win out, a 17.9% to win the division and a 25.6 % to make the College Football Playoff this season.

Michigan saw modest increases in odds in this season’s big games against Iowa (70% to 83.9%), Penn State (66.9% to 73.9%), Michigan State (69.5% to 74.8%) and Ohio State (15.2% to 19.7%).

Here are the full updated projections for the remaining 11 regular season games.

Sept. 10 Hawaii: 99.7% chance of winning

Sept. 17 Connecticut: 99.1% chance of winning

Sept. 24 Maryland: 85.5% chance of winning

Oct. 1 at Iowa: 83.9% chance of winning

Oct. 8 at Indiana: 88.3% chance of winning

Oct. 15 Penn State: 73.0% chance of winning

Oct. 29 Michigan State: 74.8% chance of winning

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 89.3% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 89.8% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 91.3% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 19.7% chance of winning