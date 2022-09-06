How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 1

Well folks, we are through one week of action in the 2022 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines took care of business beating Colorado State handily, so let’s check out how the Wolverines’ other opponents in the 2022 season did in Week 1:

Week 2, Hawaii: 49-17 L against Western Kentucky

The Rainbow Warriors have now been blown out two weeks in a row to start the season, both at home against subpar teams. There’s a reason Michigan is a 50-point favorite this weekend.

Week 3, UConn: 28-3 W against Central Connecticut

The Huskies picked up their first win of the season in Week 1. Obviously, it was against Central Connecticut, which is not impressive by any means, but any win feels good for a team like UConn.

Week 4, Maryland: 31-10 W against Buffalo

Maryland has had nice start to the season each of the last year few years. The Terrapins have picked up some impressive wins against teams like Texas and West Virginia. Obviously, Buffalo isn’t a glamorous win, but the Terps took care of business and are 1-0.

Week 5, Iowa: 7-3 W against South Dakota State

You probably think Iowa scored a touchdown based on this score, right? Nope, a field goal and two safeties got the Hawkeyes the win in one of the weirdest games of the weekend.

The Hawkeye defense is going to be solid, but that offense is tough to watch. It’s never good when the defense outscores the offense, especially when there weren’t even any defensive touchdowns.

Week 6, Indiana: 23-20 W against Illinois

It took just one game for the Hoosiers to get more Big Ten wins than they did in 2021, and it was a thriller. Indiana had a perfect two minute drill offensive possession to go down and win the game. After an atrocious 2021 season, this is exactly the start the Hoosiers needed this year.

Week 7, Penn State: 35-31 W against Purdue

Penn State was another team that had a late drive to get a come from behind win. The Boilermakers seemed like they might get the big win, but Sean Clifford stepped up when it mattered most and led the Nittany Lions to a 1-0 start.

Week 9, Michigan State: 35-13 W against Western Michigan

The Spartans got everything from the Broncos as Western Michigan was only down by one score at one point in the 4th quarter. However, the Spartans took things up a notch when it mattered most and earned a comfortable victory.

Week 10 Rutgers: 22-21 W against Boston College

Rutgers had one of the more impressive wins of the weekend as it went on the road as nine-point underdogs and came out with the win. The Scarlet Knights continue to look improved under Greg Schiano.

Week 11, Nebraska: 38-17 W against North Dakota

Nebraska didn’t look great this week, but did pick up its first win of the year after losing in Week 0 against Northwestern. It wasn’t as attractive of a win as Husker fans would’ve hoped, but Nebraska got the W.

Week 12, Illinois: 23-20 L against Indiana

See above under the Indiana section for how this ended, but Illinois was seconds away from starting 2-0, which would’ve been huge for Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini.

Week 13, Ohio State: 21-10 W against Notre Dame

Ohio State took down a top-5 team by double-digits, yet people were still expecting more. Obviously it’s early, but the Buckeyes didn’t look as explosive as advertised. They are still looked very good, and will be very hard to beat.