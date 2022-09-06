Michigan moves into the top 5 in latest AP Poll

After taking down the Colorado State Rams in convincing fashion last Saturday at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines jumped four spots to No. 4 overall in the latest Associated Press poll.

Michigan is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team and is just behind Ohio State (No. 3). Michigan State (No. 14) and Wisconsin (No. 19) are the only other Big Ten teams ranked, with Penn State (122), Minnesota (22) and Purdue (1) all earning votes.

Usual suspects round out the rest of the top five, with Alabama topping the poll and Georgia (No. 2) and Clemson (No. 5) staying towards the top of the ranking.

The team that jumped the highest in the poll was Florida. After beating the No. 7 Utes of Utah, 29-26, the Gators jumped from being unranked to No. 12.

Michigan is coming off a 51-7 blowout victory against a Colorado State team that went 3-9 last season. In that win, Michigan totaled 440 yards of offense, including 234 yards on the ground. Michigan was dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball, sacking Colorado State seven times and totaling 11 tackles for loss.

U-M’s next game will be at The Big House against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii. J.J. McCarthy will be starting at quarterback, with the game is set to kick off at 8 p.m.