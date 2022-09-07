Survey: Has Cade McNamara made his final start at Michigan?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We are days away from J.J. McCarthy’s premiere as starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. His raw talent and abilities have helped him earn this opportunity to unseat Big Ten champion and captain Cade McNamara.

McNamara went 9-of-18 for 136 yards and one touchdown in the season opener against Colorado State last weekend at Michigan Stadium. While not terrible, points were left off the board when he managed the offense, leading some Michigan fans to proclaim that the quarterback competition is on its last leg.

What do you think? Was the season opener against Colorado State McNamara’s final start as a Wolverine? Do you agree with most that McCarthy played better overall than McNamara in Week 1? And looking towards this weekend, will the Wolverines cover the monster spread the oddsmakers have placed?

Answer those questions in our survey below, and be sure to chime in down in the comments as well!