Game balls from Michigan’s heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-45 in a shootout against TCU. Michigan was down big a couple different times and fought back, but it wasn’t enough.

Still, some players had some great performances and deserve recognition with game balls.

WR Ronnie Bell

Ronnie Bell had one of his best games in a Michigan uniform. He had six receptions for 135 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had timely catches and momentum shifting plays throughout the game.

Because of injury, Bell didn’t get to play in the College Football Playoff last year. Obviously it wasn’t the result everyone wanted, but it was still awesome to see Bell put up such a good performance in the game.

DB Rod Moore

When the Wolverines needed a momentum shifting play, Rod Moore provided one. Michigan trailed 14-3 after squandering a couple offensive opportunities inside the five-yard line. Moore then came up with a huge interception and set up what should’ve been a Michigan touchdown.

On top of the big interception, Moore also led the team with 12 tackles. Terrific game for Moore, and a well-deserved game ball.

K Jake Moody

It was another incredible year for Jake Moody, and he showed off his skills in the Fiesta Bowl with the longest field goal in Michigan history from 59 yards. Moody also connected on kicks from 42 and 21 yards. Moody was fantastic all year long and the Fiesta Bowl was no different.

Honorable Mentions

DB Mike Sainristil

WR Roman Wilson