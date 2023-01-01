More of the best social media reactions after Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss

The Fiesta Bowl was one of the most entertaining College Football Playoff semifinals to date. From controversial calls, play-calling and all around chaos, there’s plenty to talk about, and plenty that will be talked about all offseason long.

Let’s check out what people are saying on social media about the crucial moments from yesterday’s game between the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs.

Some of Michigan’s play calls near the goal-line were interesting:

The @TCUFootball coaching staff did a much better job today in critical moments...The @UMichFootball staff will be sick with some of their decisions inside the 10 yard line — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023

The Wolverines certainly shot themselves in the foot in this one:

In hindsight, not sure what is more surprising:

-That Michigan's three unforced turnovers created a -21 point swing (52-37 UM otherwise);

-That Michigan still had a good chance to win the game anyway.

Crazy game. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 1, 2023

Quite bizarre these calls were called the way that they were:

Replay in CFB is broken & Targeting foul is equally broken!



- Clearly a TD in first half

- 100% targeting (and I hate targeting) at end



Officiating in CFB needs an overhaul...No reason for every conference to have their own officials...Should have a national officiating base — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023

Despite the bad call, Michigan has to score with first and goal from the one-yard line:

I could not care less whether that was a TD or not. Back to back Joe Moore award OL. 5 star RB and 5 star mobile QB. And didn’t get it done. Does not matter — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) December 31, 2022

The Wolverines were trying to get too cute on offense, and that’s among the differences in the game:

Michigan's redzone play-calling is just insane to me. I just don't understand the vision at all. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) December 31, 2022

Despite the result for the Michigan Wolverines, this game was still an incredible game to watch: