Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year.

Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.

As gut-wrenching and, frankly, embarrassing as the end to this season was, Michigan still finished as a top-three team for only the second time this millennium — and back-to-back at that. There still is plenty of room for optimism heading into the offseason, especially with the news that broke yesterday that star running back Blake Corum is returning.

With J.J. McCarthy still at quarterback, Donovan Edwards the 1B to Corum’s 1A, and plenty of other contributors expected back on both sides of the ball, the sky is the limit for Michigan next season.