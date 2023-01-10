Jim Harbaugh has virtual interview with Denver Broncos, emerging as top candidate

Jim Harbaugh had a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Denver also has requested interviews with Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans and Raheem Morris. Ejiro Evero interviews today. Harbaugh, and Sean Payton, continue to loom large. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

On his TV appearance with Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Pelissero reported that the interview lasted over two hours and that he has emerged as a “top candidate” in Denver.

By no means does this mean that Harbaugh is guaranteed to take the Broncos job and leave his alma mater. In that same report, Pelissero said that Super Bowl-winning New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is also a top candidate for the Broncos job.

The Broncos have also requested to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

This isn’t the first time that Harbaugh has interviewed for an NFL job in his time at Michigan. Infamously, Harbaugh participated in a lengthy interview with the Minnesota Vikings after last season but ultimately returned to coach the Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh released statement last week, saying that “I expect I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.” But with all these NFL reports coming to the forefront the last few days, that statement feels more and more flimsy. He used that same non-committal phrasing when asked about NFL interest about a month ago.

As site manager Von Lozon said in an excellent column last week, Michigan needs to act with urgency with all these NFL rumors. While the statement has been released, a contract extension could certainly convince Harbaugh to stay.