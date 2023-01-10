Russell Wilson calls Jim Harbaugh a ‘great coach’, ‘done a lot of winning’

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been connected to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy for the better part of a week now, and now NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Harbaugh interviewed for the job virtually on Monday.

The meeting lasted a couple of hours and Pelissero says that Harbaugh is emerging as a top candidate. There are other names in the mix, including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

With this in mind, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was asked about the coaching candidates on Sunday — he spoke about the likes of Payton, Quinn, and Harbaugh.

“Jim Harbaugh, obviously I played against him early in my career when I was in Seattle and he was with the 49ers. I don’t know him personally as much as well — but obviously, he’s a great coach, he’s done a lot of winning.”

Wilson isn’t the only one in the Broncos organization who is saying positive things about Harbaugh. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero both have been highly complimentary of Harbaugh, and both know him well.

Rosburg on Harbaugh: “I watched him as a player and I admired him greatly as a player because he’s so competitive and the fire he has just comes naturally to him because he’s been involved in football his whole life. His father has the same fire in his belly, as does his brother John. That’s followed through with his coaching career, seeing the success he’s had at every level.”

Evero on Harbaugh: "The thing about him is he's going to impress change on people. Wherever he goes, he's going to effect change. I don't know if everyone will always like it, but that's his personality. I just think he's a heck of a coach. I really enjoyed my time with him (four years together in San Francisco) and he does a good job."

Whether the Broncos are a natural fit and wind up being the team that Harbaugh leaves Michigan for remains to be seen. It appears the interest is real and mutual, and that this won’t be the last article we write on the subject.