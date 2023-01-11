Michigan CB Gemon Green declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Announced Wednesday on his Instagram page, Michigan Wolverines cornerback Gemon Green has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Green was a member of the famously unheralded 2018 recruiting class — along with Ronnie Bell, Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins, Ryan Hayes, Luke Schoonmaker and Jake Moody — that ended up helping Michigan turn around the program into a Big Ten Championship-winner and national title contender.

After redshirting his freshman season, Green played in 11 games in 2019 and had five tackles. He played a much bigger role in 2020, playing in every game and racking up 22 tackles and a career-high nine passes defended. He combined for 44 tackles, six passes defended and one interception the last two seasons.

Green will also, unfortunately, be remembered as being assaulted in the Big House tunnel following the conclusion of Michigan’s 29-7 victory over MSU this past fall. Due to that attack, he suffered a concussion and missed Michigan’s nest game. The main suspect in the incident who swung his helmet at Green several times, Khary Crump, remains a member of MSU’s football team after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges earlier this month.

The Wolverines now have two holes to fill at cornerback this offseason, as DJ Turner has also declared for the draft. Luckily, Mike Sainristil already announced he will return for one final ride next season.

Will Johnson will enter his second season in college as CB1, but who will join him in the defensive backfield? The current candidates are redshirt sophomore Ja’Den McBurrows, a trio of redshirt freshmen in Zeke Berry, Myles Pollard and Kody Jones, and incoming true freshmen Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun. The Wolverines could always look at options in the transfer portal, or even convert wide receiver Amorion Walker to cornerback, as he had some defensive reps in 2022.

We wish Green and all the other NFL Draft entrants nothing but the very best as they continue their football career at the highest level.