Michigan near top of 2023-24 National Championship odds

The 2022-23 college football season just ended, but we already have odds released by DraftKings for the winner of next year’s CFP Championship.

The hype is going to be high around the Michigan Wolverines going into next season, especially now that star running back Blake Corum is coming back. The hype is reflected in the national title odds as the Wolverines have the fourth-best odds at +1,000. The top five is as follows: Georgia (+275), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+750), Michigan (+1,000) and Clemson/USC (+1,400).

Georgia and Alabama at the top of the list is expected, but it’s a little bit surprising to see Ohio State ahead of Michigan after the way the Big Ten has shaped up the last two years.

Michigan is returning a ton of talent on offense, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and some talented young starters from the 2022 defense. The Buckeyes lose their starter at the most important position on the field in CJ Stroud.

It’ll be interesting to see the Big Ten Championship odds when they are released after the Wolverines entered 2022 with +800 odds to win it despite being the reigning champion. The Michigan-Ohio State game often decides the Big Ten, and the two teams play in Ann Arbor in 2023, which could give the Wolverines a slight edge.

No matter what the odds are, Michigan has a talented team coming into 2023 and should compete for championships.