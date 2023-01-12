Michigan edge-rusher Eyabi Okie enters transfer portal

Eyabi Okie committed to Michigan in August via transfer, and less than six months later he is transferring again.

Okie’s journey to Michigan was an interesting one, with stops at Alabama, UT Martin, and Houston before joining the Wolverines.

The edge-rusher wasn’t always a significant contributor for Michigan but did have a few solid moments on the field. He tallied four sacks on the year, including one against Ohio State, and had 18 tackles. Other edge-rushers such as Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, and Derrick Moore all received more snaps than Okie the last three games of the season (Ohio State, Purdue, TCU), and it’s likely that trend was going to continue in 2023.

The assumption is Okie will be joining former Michigan assistant head coach Biff Poggi at his new head coaching job in Charlotte. Poggi coached Okie in high school at St. Frances Academy and they have a solid relationship.

Okie transferring comes as a bit of a surprise, it seemed like he finally found a home in Michigan. However, maybe yet another change of scenery will prove to be good for the 23-year-old.