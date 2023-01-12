Jim Harbaugh appreciative of Santa Ono’s tweet

University of Michigan president Santa Ono seems to be someone who really cares about every entity at the university, Michigan Athletics included.

Evidence of that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the midst of speculation about Jim Harbaugh potentially heading to the NFL.

Ono put out a statement on Twitter indicating he and athletic director Warde Manuel want Harbaugh back. Ono said he’s had positive conversations with Harbaugh and Manuel.

I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach. Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines. #GoBlue 〽️ — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 12, 2023

There’s talk about a new contract for Harbaugh (with a pay bump), there’s chatter about an NCAA investigation implicating the football program and Harbaugh with a Level I violation. In short, there’s a lot going on and rumors are spiraling out in every direction. What we do know is Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos virtually on Monday, we also know Harbaugh has said he expects to be coaching the Wolverines in 2023.

What Ono’s statement means in terms of the outcome of Harbaugh staying or leaving remains to be seen, but it’s clear he’s in Harbaugh’s corner and wants him to return to a program that’s gone to the College Football Playoff two years in a row.

UPDATE: Jim Harbaugh responds to Ono’s tweet