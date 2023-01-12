 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jim Harbaugh appreciative of Santa Ono’s tweet

Michigan’s president puts out a statement on Twitter.

By Trevor Woods
Big Ten Championship - Purdue v Michigan Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

University of Michigan president Santa Ono seems to be someone who really cares about every entity at the university, Michigan Athletics included.

Evidence of that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the midst of speculation about Jim Harbaugh potentially heading to the NFL.

Ono put out a statement on Twitter indicating he and athletic director Warde Manuel want Harbaugh back. Ono said he’s had positive conversations with Harbaugh and Manuel.

There’s talk about a new contract for Harbaugh (with a pay bump), there’s chatter about an NCAA investigation implicating the football program and Harbaugh with a Level I violation. In short, there’s a lot going on and rumors are spiraling out in every direction. What we do know is Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos virtually on Monday, we also know Harbaugh has said he expects to be coaching the Wolverines in 2023.

What Ono’s statement means in terms of the outcome of Harbaugh staying or leaving remains to be seen, but it’s clear he’s in Harbaugh’s corner and wants him to return to a program that’s gone to the College Football Playoff two years in a row.

UPDATE: Jim Harbaugh responds to Ono’s tweet

