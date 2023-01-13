Four Michigan Wolverines named to ESPN top 100 players of 2022

ESPN released a list of the top 100 college football players of the 2022 season, and the Michigan Wolverines had four different players on the list. All four players also exceeded their ranking on the preseason top 100 list.

The Wolverines represented on the list are Blake Corum, Olu Oluwatimi, DJ Turner, and Mike Morris. Here’s where ESPN ranked all four and some thoughts on each player:

10. Blake Corum

Michigan’s star running back had quite the season. Corum finished with 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns while missing the last 3 and a half games. Corum had a career-high performance against Maryland with 243 yards. Unfortunately, Corum’s season ended early because of injury, but he still was an All-American, All-Big Ten, and won Big Ten running back of the year.

26. Olu Oluwatimi

Transferring from Virginia, Oluwatimi fit in perfectly at Michigan. He won the Rimington Trophy and the Outland Trophy (the first winner from Michigan) and helped the Wolverines win a second straight Joe Moore Award. The Wolverine offense averaged 243 rushing yards, and Oluwatimi was a big reason why.

75. DJ Turner

Michigan’s defense was among the nation’s best this season, and Turner played a huge role. Turner had 36 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one interception on the season. He was also named to the All-Big Ten team at the end of the year.

99. Mike Morris

The Wolverines lost edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the NFL last year. Morris stepped in and delivered a huge season to pick up the slack of lost talent. Morris finished with 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, and won the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award.