Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson returning for fifth season

Announced on his Instagram page, Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson will return to Ann Arbor for his fifth year.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder from Greenwich, Connecticut will don the Maize and Blue for one final season, as 2023 is his last year of eligibility.

Johnson has been a huge part of Michigan’s pass attack over the last couple years. As a true freshman in 2019, he played in 12 games and caught four passes for 61 yards and one touchdown. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he played in all six games and racked up 16 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He stepped his game up significantly in 2021, starting in all 14 games and compiling 39 receptions (team-high), 620 yards and three touchdowns.

This past year, Johnson played in all 14 games and had 32 catches for 499 yards (second-most on the team) and six touchdowns (team-high). His most notable performance came against Ohio State, where he notched four catches for 160 yards (a career-high) and two touchdowns that went for 69 and 75 yards, respectively.

While Johnson hasn’t been the most consistent player throughout his career, he has come up clutch in some big moments he was needed the most. He also provides leadership and experience at a position that wouldn’t have a ton of it otherwise.

Johnson returning is also huge due to the fact Michigan lost Andrel Anthony to the transfer portal and Ronnie Bell to the NFL Draft.

Now that Johnson is locked in, the Wolverines will have him along with senior Roman Wilson, senior A.J. Henning, sophomores Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris and Amorion Walker, and incoming freshmen Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore and Karmello English as wide receivers for next season.